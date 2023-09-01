‘Reiterating’: Sky journalist says he’s again been told £10m player won’t be sold to Leeds United

Leeds United have signed Glen Kamara from Rangers, and now, they’re looking to sign a midfielder from their Old Firm rivals, Celtic.

Indeed, the Yorkshire club have made a bid for Matt O’Riley in recent times, but, as of yet, Celtic have been unwilling to budge.

According to Sky Sports’ Gordon Duncan, speaking on Sky Sports News (1/9/23 8:35AM), Celtic are standing firm on their stance with O’Riley, with the journalist claiming that the Bhoys are reiterating that they will not be selling the midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

O’Riley not for sale

Duncan shared what he’s heard about O’Riley.

“It could be worth keeping an eye on that exit door behind me as well. Midfielder Matt O’Riley, a failed £10m bid from Leeds United last night, Celtic are reiterating that player is not for sale, but will Leeds test that patience as the day goes on?” Duncan said.

Difficult

It’s going to be very difficult for Leeds to get this deal done at this point.

Celtic clearly don’t want to sell the player, and, in all honesty, it’s hard to imagine the player will be making a serious push to leave Glasgow at this point.

Indeed, as big a club as Leeds are, they are playing Championship football this season, and O’Riley may well feel that this isn’t a leap worth taking at this point in his career.

This may be a deal that is very difficult to do on deadline day.