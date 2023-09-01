Leeds United have been quite quiet in terms of incomings on deadline day so far.

Indeed, after signing two midfielders on Thursday, the Whites seem to be winding down a bit on Friday.

However, the Yorkshire club may be about to kick into gear.

Indeed, according to Charlotte Daly, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline livestream, Leeds have just asked West Brom about their striker Brandon Thomas-Asante after Stoke had a bid worth £2m rejected yesterday.

Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images

Leeds have asked

Daly shared what she’s heard about Thomas-Asante.

“Yeah, it’s been non-stop in the office today. We do have a bit more news that has just come in now. Leeds United have asked about West Brom striker Thomas-Asante after Stoke had a bid of about £2m rejected yesterday,” Daly said.

Photo by Christian Verheyen/Borussia Moenchengladbach via Getty Images

Great depth

Leeds have a fantastic squad that is ready to attack the Championship head on this season, but it has to be said that they don’t have the most depth up front.

However, if Thomas-Asante joins, that will all change.

Joel Piroe and Thomas-Asante are two brilliant options up front, and that’s before we think about Patrick Bamford coming back into the fold after his injury problems subside.

If Leeds can get this done, they’ll have three quality striking options.