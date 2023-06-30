Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has just posted a cryptic message on Twitter as rumours about his future continue to make the rounds.

The 21-year-old has been one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects for a long time now. He is a hugely talented player, and he showed his brilliance while on loan at Reims last season.

Now, there is a chance Arsenal could cash in on Balogun, and his latest post on Twitter adds more fuel to the fire.

Photo by Matt Gordon/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun posts a cryptic tweet

Arsenal sent Folarin Balogun out on loan to Stade Reims last season, and the youngster became a star there.

Everyone knew he’d have a good season, but nobody quite predicted he would become one of the best strikers in the Ligue 1. Balogun ended the season with 22 goals and three assists in all competitions.

Now, rumours about the youngster’s future have been going wild over the last few weeks, with reports claiming Arsenal have told Balogun’s agents to find him a new club (90min).

Balogun himself has made it clear that he will not be going out on loan again (BBC), which means he’ll either have to break into Arsenal’s side or leave the club.

To fuel all the speculation that’s already around him, Balogun took to Twitter early this morning to tweet something that could mean absolutely anything.

“It is time” he wrote along with an hourglass emoji.

What could it mean?

Well, the first thought on seeing that tweet will make every Arsenal fan think Balogun is on his way out. However, it could be the complete opposite as well.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal’s players will be back for pre-season training in the coming days, and perhaps Balogun is suggesting that it’s time to return to London Colney and show the Gunners boss he deserves to stay.

Balogun definitely does have the quality and he showed last season that he’s capable of stepping up as well. If he does that in pre-season, he could well convince Arteta to give him a chance.

However, keeping Balogun would mean Arsenal will have to let one of their other strikers leave – Eddie Nketiah could be the one.