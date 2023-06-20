Arteta wants to use 21-year-old Arsenal youngster in pre-season – journalist

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will give Folarin Balogun a chance to impress in their pre-season tour of Germany and the United States this summer.

The 21-year-old was sent out on loan to Stade Reims in France last season, and he was one of the best forwards in the country. He scored 22 goals and provided three assists, and his stock is now higher than ever before.

Rumours have been floating around about Balogun’s future, but Paul Brown has shared an interesting update about the American on GiveMeSport.

Folarin Balogun of USMNT – Photo by John Todd/USSF/Getty Images for USSF

Mikel Arteta wants to use Folarin Balogun in Arsenal’s pre-season tour

Arsenal have a really difficult decision to make with respect to Folarin Balogun this summer.

The American, branded as a ‘frightening‘ player has been linked with a move away to numerous clubs – four of them will even be in the Champions League alongside the Gunners next season.

However, after a season as good as the one he has had in France, Arsenal fans want to see him be given an opportunity next season.

Brown has claimed that Balogun will get that chance in pre-season. But, the journalist says the striker will be sent out on loan again if he fails to impress.

He said: “I think Balogun is going to get a chance in pre-season. I think Mikel Arteta wants to take a good look at him and see what kind of qualities he might be able to bring next season.

“I think he’s going to have to really impress in the couple of weeks that he’ll get with the team otherwise he’ll be back out on loan getting more experience next season.”

Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images

But Balogun has already ruled out a loan move

The ideal move for Arsenal would be to extend Balogun’s contract and then send him out on loan again this summer.

However, the American, who scored his debut goal for the USMNT recently, has made it perfectly clear that there’s no chance he will be going out on loan again.

“I’m not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place. I’m not sure what’s going to happen. What I can say is that I definitely won’t go on loan again,” he told BBC Sport.

That means Arsenal will either have to keep him and give him an opportunity in the first team or sell him this summer.