Fikayo Tomori hails £13m player Tottenham reportedly want to sign











Tottenham target Mike Maignan has been hailed as one of the world’s best goalkeepers by Fikayo Tomori.

Maignan missed the first leg of AC Milan’s Champions League last 16 clash with Tottenham, but returned for last night’s second.

He kept a clean sheet en route to a 0-0 draw which saw Milan into the last eight, as Spurs crashed out in the first knockout round.

The £13 million man has been linked with Spurs as they look for a new goalkeeper to replace his French countryman Hugo Lloris this summer.

Photo by Fantasista/Getty Images

In an interview with BEIN Sports after the game, Tomori paid tribute to Maignan who he says makes such a difference to Milan.

He said: “Mike is a top keeper. We have missed him a lot for a lot of the season. To have him back, he’s one of the top keepers in the world, so no surprise that Peter Schmeichel is praising him.

“He gives us so much confidence and so much more as a goalkeeper than a normal goalkeeper.”

View Instagram Post

Football.London has reported on the search for a new goalkeeper at Spurs, and claim the 27-year-old is on the shortlist.

Spurs were linked with Maignan in March 2021, though they stuck with Lloris to this point, but this summer is surely the time to make a change.

In all likelihood, it will only become clearer who Spurs go big for between the sticks once we are sure who the manager at the start of pre-season will be, with real question marks over Antonio Conte’s future after last night’s loss.