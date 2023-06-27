‘Fantastic’ player has just verbally agreed to sign a five-year contract with Arsenal

Ajax defender Jurrien Timber has reportedly verbally agreed to sign a five-year contract with Arsenal ahead of his proposed switch to north London.

That’s according to the Evening Standard, which reports that sources in Holland claim Timber has agreed to a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal look set to back Mikel Arteta this summer as they close in on a deal to sign Kai Havertz from Chelsea, while they are also attempting to land Declan Rice over the likes of Manchester City.

The Gunners will be bidding to go one better next season after missing out on the Premier League title last time out.

Arteta battled with a lack of options in defence towards the back end of the campaign and Arsenal are trying to land Timber to add some quality depth to the squad.

Photo by Patrick Goosen/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Indeed, journalist Ben Jacobs claimed just yesterday that Arsenal’s latest offer for the 22-year-old is worth around £40 million.

Now, it seems that Timber has already agreed personal terms with the Gunners as they bid to thrash out a deal with Ajax.

Timber agrees to join Arsenal

The Evening Standard claims Timber has attracted interest from top European clubs but is keen to play under Arteta.

And sources in Holland claim he has already verbally agreed to sign a five-year contract with Arsenal.

Timber has been labelled a ‘fantastic’ talent after impressing in Holland over the past couple of seasons.

The Dutchman has mainly operated at centre-back for Ajax but can also play at right-back.

Photo by NESimages/Geert van Erven/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Of course, Arsenal struggled without William Saliba towards the end of the last season as Rob Holding stepped into the side for a lengthy spell of games.

Jakub Kiwior did impress after replacing Holding, but the Polish international would be more comfortable on the left-hand side of a centre-back pairing.

Timber has proven to be comfortable on both sides of a centre-back pairing and would be an excellent addition to Arteta’s squad.

He seems keen on a move to north London and it will be intriguing to see if Arsenal can thrash out a deal with Ajax over the coming days.