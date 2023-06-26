BBC pundit raves about ‘fantastic’ 22-year-old Arsenal are desperate to sign

BBC Sport pundit Neil Taylor has praised young defender Jurrien Timber who appears to be on the verge of a move to Arsenal.

Talyor was speaking on the Football Daily Podcast about Arsenal’s potential summer business.

Manager Mikel Arteta appears to have made it his mission to get Arsenal’s most important business done early.

Kai Havertz appears to be nearing a move to The Emirates and could be announced as an Arsenal player this week.

The Declan Rice saga continues to rumble on as West Ham look to get the best deal for their star player.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

However, Arsenal look set to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax and Neil Taylor believes it’s a great deal.

The 22-year-old was one of Ajax’s most important players last season and looks ready to step up to the Premier League.

His versatility will also appeal to Mikel Arteta after Arsenal’s title challenge fell apart after injuries to William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Taylor raves about Arsenal target Timber

Speaking about the young defender, Taylor said: “Today, they’re [Arsenal] looking to sign a fantastic 22-year-old [Jurrien] Timber at centre-half.

“And you think he’s a great player, he’s going to come in and do really well and compete with Ben White.

“And then you think, well who are City looking at? [Josko] Gvardiol. And you’re thinking, ‘Oh god’. You’re fishing in a different pond.”

His warning about Manchester City’s business will be why Arteta is so keen to get these players through the door quickly.

Pep Guardiola is also tempted to make a move for Declan Rice which would be infuriating for Arsenal.

The Gunners have been working on a deal for Rice for some time and won’t want to miss out on him now.

Taylor believes Timber will be a quality signing for Arsenal and it’s hard to disagree.

Already a senior international for The Netherlands, Timber gives The Gunners key cover at right-back and centre-back.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

He’s an elite passer and very comfortable with the ball at his feet.

Defensively, he’s not been tested too heavily in the Eredivisie.

However, this is because he plays for a dominant Ajax team who tend to dominate possession.

He’ll have a tougher time in the Premier League, but now is the right moment in his career to test himself at the highest level.