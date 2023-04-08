‘Doing some running’: Arsenal’s ‘fantastic’ player is almost back from injury now - journalist











Speaking on The Gooner Talk YouTube channel, Football London’s Tom Canton has given an update on the injury situations at Arsenal with Eddie Nketiah and William Saliba out of action.

Mikel Arteta hinted that one of Saliba or Nketiah could be back from injury against Liverpool this weekend, and Canton has shared what he knows about both players.

Interestingly, it sounds as though Nketiah is close to a return with Canton stating that the ‘fantastic’ striker is now doing running and ball work outdoors, although he did suggest that Saliba could be back in the squad against Liverpool as he’s being managed day by day.

Nketiah close, Saliba maybe closer

Canton shared what he knows about these two.

“Mikel Arteta said that we do have some hope with one of the injured players tomorrow, but he wouldn’t tell us which one,” Canton said.

“It could be either Eddie Nketiah or Saliba, the reason it could be either one of them is because Nketiah has been outside doing some running and doing some ball work as far as I’ve been told. However, what Arteta said about Saliba was that they would manage him day by day. These injuried develop and evolve, so I would lean towards it being Saliba. There’s no way of knowing, I wouldn’t risk Saliba.”

Boost

This is great news for Arsenal.

Nketiah and Saliba coming back into the fold will provide a huge boost for the Gunners in this title race.

Nketiah has popped up with some absolutely vital goals this season, and a couple more of those could be massive, while Saliba has been arguably the north London club’s best defender this term.

Whether or not either of these two return against Liverpool remains to be seen, but it sounds as though it may not be long before we see them back in the matchday squad.

