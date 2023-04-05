‘Fantastic job’: Callum Wilson praises 23-year-old Newcastle man who Eddie Howe keeps starting











Callum Wilson has been singing the praises of Newcastle United teammate Alexander Isak after their win over Manchester United.

Speaking on the Footballer’s Football Podcast, Wilson and Michail Antonio were discussing a massive win for Eddie Howe’s side.

Second-half goals from Joe Willock and Wilson were enough to earn Newcastle a really important three points.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

It puts them level with Tottenham and Manchester United on points, however, the Magpies are third on goal difference.

That’s thanks in part of Eddie Howe’s brilliant defensive record, but the goals are starting to flow again.

After relying heavily on Miguel Almiron at the start of the season, Alexander Isak has started to step up.

He already has six goals in just 11 league appearances, and has finally overcome his injury issues.

Isak has now started five of Newcastle’s last seven league games, and Wilson has said he deserves his spot.

Howe has been reluctant to start the pair together, although fitness concerns have played a large part in that.

Wilson praises Newcastle striking partner Isak

Wilson was talking about the 23-year-old and said: “For me, it’s about making an impact [from the bench].

“I feel refreshed and recharged like I said last week, and I’m training well.

“Then, you carry that on into the game, you get yourself on the score sheet.

“It just gives the manager a decision to make now, because Alex [Isak] has been playing while I’ve nursed niggles and stuff like that.

“He’s doing a fantastic job in that situation, so the manager’s stuck with him which is rightly so.

“Now, it’s about me applying the pressure and that’s all you can do.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Gary Neville backed Isak to keep improving after Newcastle’s win at the weekend.

His manager Eddie Howe also singled him out for praise after the game, and he’s likely to be an important cog in the side for some time.

Howe will have a decision to make about whether to keep Wilson and Isak at Newcastle next season.

He may wish to invest in a forward who can be relied on more regularly due to their fitness problems.

If that’s the case, it may be the case that Wilson could potentially be moved on in the summer.

