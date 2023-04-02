Eddie Howe praises 'outstanding' Alexander Isak after Newcastle beat Manchester United











Eddie Howe singled out Alexander Isak for praise after Newcastle United picked up a vital win against Manchester United today.

The Magpies moved up to third in the Premier League table after beating Erik ten Hag’s men 2-0 at St James’ Park today.

Newcastle dominated the game and fully deserved to pick up the three points, but they were made to wait patiently for their opener.

Joe Willock eventually opened the scoring just after the hour mark after he and Newcastle had been wasteful in-front of goal beforehand.

Callum Wilson rounded off the win with a well-taken header after coming off the bench. But it was the man he replaced, Alexander Isak, who Howe raved about after the game.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Howe singles out Isak for praise

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jamie Redknapp asked Eddie Howe about Isak’s impact on the Newcastle side over the past weeks.

“He’s an outstanding player,” the Magpies boss said. “He’s got a little bit of everything, Jamie.

“He can run, he’s technically good, he can dribble, he can pass. He’s got a really intelligent football brain. So, I think he’s the whole package.

“Yes, he had an injury early on with us but he’s fully fit now. Looking at these clips, he’s had a very good game today. He’s a huge player for us.”

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Isak has been exceptional for Newcastle over the past few weeks and despite not getting amongst the goals today, he led the line brilliantly.

The 23-year-old has been unfortunate with injury setbacks during his time at St James’ Park, but Newcastle are finally seeing the player they decided to smash their club-record transfer fee on.

The Swedish striker has netted four goals in his last four games in the Premier League and it seems that Howe was delighted with his display once again today.

