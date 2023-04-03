Gary Neville raves over Alexander Isak and shares what he spotted from the Newcastle striker yesterday











Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville raved about Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak, following the Magpies’ 2-0 win over Manchester United yesterday.

Eddie Howe’s side put in a brilliant display at St. James’ Park to take a big step towards finishing in the top four.

The win has actually pushed Newcastle up into third. But Tottenham Hotspur play against Everton this evening and a win for Spurs would take them into third.

Newcastle have really improved in recent weeks.

And someone who has really helped spark a renaissance is Isak.

The Sweden international was not on the scoresheet yesterday.

But he put in a brilliant performance up top, which followed great displays against Wolves and Nottingham Forest.

Isak cost a fortune, but he certainly looks the real deal.

After yesterday’s game, Neville spoke about him on the latest Gary Neville podcast. And he shared a moment from the game that stuck with him.

He said: “Isak, I think, is going to be quality. I think he’s more than just a good forward. Things that impressed me, are things like when he went over to Kieran Trippier to talk to him before that free-kick. He’s only 23 years of age.

“I’m looking for someone who has got more than talent. They’ve got an intelligence to them. They’ve got a brain. They think about the game, he wants to do the right things.

“His touch, I have to say, a couple of times in this game… there was one in the first-half when he brought it out of the air and released Saint-Maximin. And then his touch for the goal where he slips the pass through to Guimaraes. Real moments of quality.”

Howe also lavished praise on Isak after yesterday’s game, branding the star ‘outstanding’.

Alexander Isak is a quality player who could become world-class for Newcastle, as Gary Neville showers praise

Isak is a hugely exciting player and Newcastle fans cannot wait to see how he develops in the coming months and years.

Neville’s comments are very much deserved.

Hopefully he is able to stay relatively fit. Of course, he has already had one injury this season that put him on the sidelines for a few months.

To say he has featured so little in his debut campaign, Isak has certainly wowed.

If Newcastle can now add a few more quality players around him this summer, then he could explode.