Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have both been linked with a move to sign Nottingham Forest star Brennan Johnson this summer, and the player already knows which club he’d rather join.

There are just five days left in the transfer window, and we expect to see a lot of movement. Spurs and Chelsea both need new strikers, and Johnson has been a wanted man.

Jacobs has shared the latest on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brennan Johnson prefers Tottenham over Chelsea

Brennan Johnson is a wanted man this week, with both Tottenham and Chelsea reportedly interested in signing him before the window shuts.

The Evening Standard revealed 11 days ago that Chelsea have opened talks to sign the 22-year-old, while Alasdair Gold claimed just last night that he is Ange Postecoglou’s ‘number one attacking target‘ this week.

Johnson, branded as a ‘fantastic‘ player by Forest boss Steve Cooper, is valued by the Reds at a fee close to an eye-watering £50 million this summer (The Athletic).

It remains to be seen if Chelsea or Tottenham would match that valuation, but if they do, Johnson would apparently choose Spurs over Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Jacobs said: “I think the preference of the player would be Spurs. That’s what I’ve always been told, so we now wait and see how it plays out.

“On the Chelsea side, I don’t think that the interest can be disputed, but they’re not active in terms of a club-to-club conversation or even on the player side at this point. Chelsea are going to be a side to watch right until the end of the window. They’re going to surprise us, no doubt, with a few moves.

“But, as far as Brennan Johnson is concerned, I think Spurs is more likely than Chelsea. We have to now see whether Ange Postecoglou feels that he would fit in.”

TBR View:

That is a huge positive for Tottenham.

The North Londoners are yet to replace Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich a few weeks ago. They need reinforcements up top, especially with Richarlison’s struggles in front of goal continuing.

Johnson, still only 22, scored 10 goals in all competitions for Forest last season, and it is very likely that those numbers will improve if he moves to Tottenham.

However, Chelsea have hijacked a couple of deals already in this window, so you just can’t rule them out of the race to sign Johnson in the coming days.