‘Talks have taken place’: Alasdair Gold says Tottenham are pushing to sign £50m forward

Ange Postecoglou has told Tottenham that he wants them to go and sign Brennan Johnson before the window closes on Friday.

Johnson has quickly emerged as a target for Tottenham and reports earlier today suggested he was indeed being eyed for a move to Spurs before the deadline.

After impressing for Nottingham Forest, Johnson is believed to be worth around £50m to the Midlands club. That makes it a hard deal to do, given Spurs would need to splash out.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

However, respected Football London journalist Alasdair Gold has taken to social media tonight to confirm that Postecoglou has indeed told Tottenham that Johnson is the man he wants signing above everyone else.

Gold states that talks have taken place over a deal for Johnson and that if it does get done, it could be late in they day on deadline day.

The ‘fantastic‘ Johnson hit double figures last season for Nottingham Forest and is seen as one of the best products to emerge at the City Ground in recent times.

Tottenham looking to spend

It does seem like we going to see Tottenham spend some of the money raised from the Harry Kane sale after all.

Johnson could well be a good addition for Spurs and his pace down the wing could be a big asset in the system Postecoglou is playing.

£50m might be a lot of money but if Johnson can keep improving and keep scoring goals, then there is a big chance this turns into a huge signing.

Either way, it seems Spurs are going to be busy as we head towards the deadline.