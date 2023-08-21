Journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared an update about Everton winger Demarai Gray’s future.

The Italian journalist posted on social media late last night after another disappointing day for the Toffees.

Everton manager Sean Dyche wasn’t happy with what he saw from his side against Aston Villa yesterday.

A lacklustre performance at Villa Park saw them fall to a 4-0 defeat and they currently sit bottom of the Premier League.

There was some optimism when Dominic Calvert-Lewin was named in the starting line-up.

However, his run of bad luck continued as he failed to reach half-time following a heavy collision with Emi Martinez.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Alex Iwobi also limped off as Villa outclassed Everton throughout the 90 minutes.

Fabrizio Romano now believes that Everton winger Demarai Gray is on his way out of the club very shortly.

He’s not part of Sean Dyche’s plans this season despite being their third top scorer last year.

Given their problems scoring goals that might be a decision the manager lives to regret.

Posting on social media late last night, Romano said: “Excl: Al Shabab reach verbal agreement in principle with Everton to sign Demarai Gray.

“Deal only agreed club to club at this stage — as Saudi sources confirm.

“Al Shabab will now start talks also on personal terms — up to Demarai’s decision.”

More and more Premier League stars are making the switch to the Saudi Pro League this summer.

The ‘unbelievable’ Everton winger looks set to follow the trend, with the wages being paid by the top clubs in the league impossible to match for many English sides.

Gray could definitely still play a role for Everton this season but Romano now believes he’s on his way out of the club.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The Toffees have replaced the Jamaican international with Jack Harrison although he’s also currently injured.

They want to sign his Leeds teammate Wilfried Gnonto too although that’s proving a difficult deal to negotiate.

The Championship side is playing hardball and not allowing the Italian international to leave despite a written request.