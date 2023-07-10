Fabrizio Romano shares what sources close to Tottenham have just ‘guaranteed’ him

Sources at Tottenham Hotspur have shared with journalist Fabrizio Romano their information on the future of Harry Kane.

Romano took to Twitter as Tottenham fielded a second bid from Bayern Munich for their all-time top goalscorer.

After doing some brilliant work at the start of the transfer window, the focus has now inevitably shifted towards Harry Kane’s future.

The 29-year-old has entered the final year of his contract at Spurs, meaning interest in him from elsewhere is increasing.

Bayern Munich are pushing hardest to sign Kane and made a £68m bid for him yesterday.

There’s been a suggestion that Thomas Tuchel has already alleviated any concerns on Kane’s side about moving his family to Germany as well.

Photo by Visionhaus

The German giants appear to be doing everything they can to encourage Kane that it’s the right move to make.

However, they’re still a long way from reaching an agreement with Spurs.

Tottenham sources have shared with Fabrizio Romano the latest they’ve heard about the Kane deal at the club.

Unsurprisingly, Daniel Levy is unimpressed with the recent offer made by Bayern.

Tottenham sources share Kane guarantee with Romano

Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Tottenham are not intentioned to accept €80m [£68m] fixed fee for Harry Kane.

“Sources close to Spurs guarantee that this amount won’t be enough for Bayern to make deal happen.

“Bayern want to insist on Kane as they still hope to make progress on this deal.”

New Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou will know how important it’s going to be this summer to quickly build a relationship with Kane.

The Australian is the person most likely to be able to convince the 29-year-old to extend his stay at Tottenham.

There’s growing confidence at the club that he’ll be able to do so, but results are likely to play a major part in his decision.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham sources are likely to share with Romano that they’re unhappy with Bayern’s latest bid for Kane.

It helps them potentially earn more money for a player that right now looks set to leave at some point in the future.

It will be interesting to see if there’s a number that convinces Levy to potentially sanction a sale.