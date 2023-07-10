Club’s boss has alleviated ‘exceptional’ Spurs player’s concerns about moving his family to join them

Thomas Tuchel has already alleviated any concerns Harry Kane may have about moving his family to Germany as Bayern Munich continue their pursuit of the Tottenham Hotspur star this summer.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail, which notes that Spurs are ready to reject the £70 million offer from the Bavarian giants for their talisman.

It is interesting that Bayern Munich do not appear to be going anywhere in their pursuit of Harry Kane. The Daily Mail reports that the Bundesliga champions believe that they have had indications that the 29-year-old wants to join them this summer.

Tuchel has alleviated concerns Kane has about moving to Germany

However, they are going to have to return with an improved bid if they want to stand a chance of striking a deal.

But it would appear that Thomas Tuchel has put in some work on the player’s side. Previous reports from Bild claimed that Tuchel had met with Kane in London in May over a deal.

And the Daily Mail is now suggesting that the former Chelsea boss has alleviated any potential concerns Kane has about moving his family from England to Germany. In fact, the club have assured the striker that a house is ready for him should he join.

Admittedly, it is the side of the transfer often given much less thought. But clearly, Kane is going to take into consideration what is right for his family.

One of the reasons he has potentially been happy to stay at Tottenham until now is that those around him are probably settled.

So it would be a big plus for Bayern if his family are happy to make the move. Obviously, the major hurdle left to clear is agreeing the fee.

But clearly, Bayern think that there is a chance of signing the ‘exceptional‘ striker having already made two bids at this point.