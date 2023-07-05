Tottenham now growing in confidence that Ange Postecoglou will convince ‘exceptional’ player to stay

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly growing in confidence that Ange Postecoglou will convince Harry Kane to stay at the club this summer.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will not entertain any bids for Kane.

Kane’s short-term future looks uncertain as the striker heads into the final year of his deal at Tottenham.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

There have been no recent indications that he’s willing to extend his stay at Spurs, with Bayern Munich keen to snap him up this summer.

Indeed, the Bundesliga champions have already had a £60 million bid for Kane turned and are expected to return with an improved offer.

But it seems that Tottenham are growing confident that Kane will be at the club beyond the summer.

Tottenham confident over Kane’s future

90 Min claims that Spurs are growing in confidence that they can convince Kane to stay.

This is due to the ‘immediate impact’ of Postecoglou during his first week at Hotspur Way.

The outlet notes that the Aussie boss has impressed people at the club since his appointment.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kane enjoyed an ‘exceptional’ campaign last time out as he bagged 30 Premier League goals in a struggling Tottenham side.

It’s likely that Postecoglou will be desperate to keep hold of his star man as he prepares for his debut season in the Premier League.

Of course, if Tottenham decide to keep Kane at the club beyond the summer, they do risk losing him on a free transfer next year.

But they might believe that a positive start to life under Postecoglou could convince Kane to commit his long-term future to the club.