Liverpool have watched £56m Inter Milan star more than once last season

Liverpool continue to look for extra midfielders to join Alexis Mac Allister and are once again being linked with Inter Milan’s Nicolo Barella.

Barella has been a player mentioned with Liverpool for some time now. The Italian has been a standout player for Inter once more and his performances have helped them to the Champions League final.

And according to Sky Sports, Liverpool are still interested in Barella and have watched him more than once this last season.

Photo by Pedro Loureiro/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Liverpool keeping tabs on Nicolo Barella

According to Sky Sports, Liverpool’s scouting teams have been to Milan on multiple occasions over the last season to keep track of Barella.

The Italian won’t have disappointed either. His performances have been at a level that show his true class and it’s little wonder the Reds are keen.

However, it must be caveated with Sky claiming that it would cost ‘silly money’ for Inter to even consider entering into negotiations about selling their star man.

Lauded by Jurgen Klinsmann as a ‘huge talent’, Barella would bring yet more quality to a Liverpool midfield set to be transformed this summer.

A bonus signing

While some players very much seem to be in the scope of Liverpool in terms of realistic signings, Barella has always appeared a bit out of reach.

That being said, the Reds clearly fancy their chances. They wouldn’t watch him the amount they have if they didn’t.

However, if Liverpool did get Barella, it would be a big surprise. He’s almost a bonus signing and if FSG did pull it off, then Reds fans would be absolutely delighted.