Liverpool have been waiting for new midfield signings for weeks now, and just like London busses, after waiting for a long time, two may be about to come along at once.

Wataru Endo is reportedly on the verge of being announced as a new Liverpool player, and he’s not the only midfielder from the Bundesliga who could be set for a move to Anfield.

Indeed, according to Christian Falk, Liverpool are preparing a £20m offer for Ryan Gravenberch, and Jurgen Klopp is reportedly very confident that this deal will get done.

This is quite the turn of events.

This time last week, it looked as though Liverpool could be signing two midfielders from the Premier League, but now, it looks as though a Bundesliga raid could be on the cards.

Gravenberch is a player who has been linked with Liverpool for ages at this point. In fact, a few months ago Jose Enrique made the audacious claim that this was a done deal heading into the summer.

MUNICH, GERMANY – MAY 24: Ryan Gravenberch of FC Bayern Muenchen during a training session at Saebener Strasse training ground on May 24, 2023 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images)

Enrique’s prophecy may well prove to be true as Liverpool appear to be closing in on this signing.

The Bayern Munich ace hasn’t been in the best of form over the past 12 months, but we mustn’t forget just how good this young man was at Ajax.

He was seen as one of Europe’s top talents during his time in Amsterdam, and under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp he could well get his career back on track.

Interestingly, Liverpool could have plenty of money left over after doing this deal. Endo is set to cost £15m, while Gravenberch will be £20m.

A combined £35m on two midfielders is a far cry from the £110m Liverpool were ready to commit to signing Caicedo this time last week, so don’t be shocked if the Reds do dip back into the market for some defensive reinforcements after concluding these two deals.