Fabrizio Romano shares what he thinks will happen with Tottenham and Ebere Eze

Tottenham are being linked with a host of new players after selling Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

Armed with £100m in the back pocket, Spurs fans are now expecting a busy end to the window as they look to replace Kane as best they can.

Of course, doing that is no mean feat. And the reality of it is that it might take a few players in different positions for Tottenham to even come close to replacing Kane’s numbers.

One such player who puts up good numbers in the final third is Ebere Eze. The Crystal Palace attacking midfielder has been linked with Spurs in recent weeks.

Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

However, writing for his latest newsletter for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has said that Eze is likely to remain with Palace for now, with only a huge bid being able to change things for Spurs.

“Honestly, I don’t see Crystal Palace selling Eberechi Eze this summer. Tottenham Hotspur really appreciate the player but there’s nothing in it at the moment. I don’t expect that to change because only a really huge bid could change the situation,” Romano said.

Eze helped Palace to an opening day win at Sheffield United last week and is expected to be one of the stars of the season.

Palace paid just £20m to sign Eze from QPR and would expect to triple that and more if they sold him.

And that might sound a bit strange. But the reality is that Tottenham have just signed James Maddison and it would be hard for Postecoglou to get both he and Eze in the XI.

Yes, there could be a tinker with the formation but even then, a big player like Kulusevski or Richarlison would likely need to be dropped.

Still, Eze is a fine player and if Tottenham want a player to get the fans on their feet, then he could be it.

Lauded by Palace teammate Joel Ward for having ‘incredible quality’ with the ball, Eze would certainly help in the final third when it comes to replacing Kane.