Fabrizio Romano shares very latest on David Raya to Arsenal transfer

Fabrizio Romano has been giving an update on the situation surrounding David Raya and a potential move to Arsenal.

The Spanish keeper is thought to be high on Arsenal’s wishlist and the Gunners are looking to get a deal done for the Brentford ace.

As yet, nothing has been concluded and with Matt Turner potentially on the verge of signing for Nottingham Forest, the Gunners will want a deal for Raya wrapping up.

Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images

And speaking on his YouTube channel today, Romano has said that there is confidence in the Arsenal camp on Raya and that the player himself is even pushing hard to get the deal over the line.

“David Raya, there is optimism on the Arsenal side. They’ve made a bid of around £20m plus add-ons. Brentford are not keen on selling for that price,” Romano said.

“But, it is the intention of both sides to find a solution because Raya is pushing. He wants to sign for Arsenal. He’s really pushing with Brentford so the conversation continues. But Arsenal are optimistic and confident.”

Raya arrived at Brentford for a bargain fee after impressing at Blackburn. Since then, he’s been a huge part of their success and was heavily linked with a move to Spurs. However, it seems he’ll now end up on the red half of north London.

Arsenal set to have two top goalkeepers

And only Mikel Arteta will know how he is going to manage that situation. Surely Raya isn’t signing for Arsenal to come and sit on the bench behind Ramsdale.

Likewise, Ramsdale is not going to be letting his position as number one just slip away after doing so well.

This is good news for Arsenal as a squad in general. But it does bring a tricky dynamic for Mikel Arteta to deal with and it will be interesting to see how he does indeed manage it.