‘I can tell you’: Fabrizio Romano says ‘superb’ Arsenal player is really close to leaving

Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner is inching towards completing a move to Nottingham Forest this weekend, with talks progressing.

Turner has emerged as a target for Forest as they look to bolster the goalkeeping department. The Reds have become frustrated in their attempts to sign Dean Henderson and have now turned to Arsenal’s Turner.

Signed for around £7.5m last summer, Turner has been unable to dislodged Aaron Ramsdale as number one and with David Raya maybe on his way into the club, the exit door is now open.

And speaking on his YouTube channel this afternoon, Fabrizio Romano has said that a deal for Turner to join Nottingham Forest is now ‘really close’.

“What happens now with Matt Turner? Well, I can tell you, he is really close to Nottingham Forest. They made an official bid, a permanent transfer, the conversation is ongoing between Matt Turner and Nottingham Forest,” Romano said.

Turner will be hoping to cement himself as the main man at the City Ground, even if they do go on and sign another stopper.

The American will be keen to play regularly and put himself in prime position to remain the USA’s number one.

Forest getting Turner over the line is good news

Nottingham Forest needed a new goalkeeper and Arsenal need to try and balance the books a bit, meaning this deal makes perfect sense.

Some Forest fans might be disappointed not to see Dean Henderson returning to the club but the idea of bringing Turner in is a good one.

Turner is an international number one with a good pedigree and given the chance, he should impress.