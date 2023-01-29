Arsenal Transfer News: Romano shares what he's heard about Moises Caicedo deal now











Moises Caicedo to Arsenal looks to be the big talking point in terms of big-money transfers as we near the end of the transfer window.

The Gunners have gone in with a big £60m offer for Caicedo. That offer has been promptly rejected. In turn, it’s started a series of events including Caicedo posting a public get me out plea, while Brighton have since told him to stay away until the window closes.

Since then, there’s been talk of a second bid from Arsenal as well. However, writing for CaughtOffside this morning, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that there’s been no such bid. Yet.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

“Despite reports to the contrary, I’m not aware of second Arsenal bid for Moises Caicedo submitted on Saturday, let’s see on Sunday what happens. The last bid was the one I mentioned on Friday: £60m, rejected,” Romano wrote.

“Brighton insist they want to keep Caicedo, so it’s not an easy one. Arsenal are pushing on Caicedo deal also on player side, Chelsea already had conversations on player side but their last bid was £55m ten days ago; rejected too.”

Brighton are thought to be seeking as much as £90m for Caicedo. Chelsea are also keen, having also seen an offer rebuffed earlier in the window.

TBR’s View: Caicedo could go to the wire

If anything, Arsenal fans can’t complain this has been a boring window. They had the whole Mudryk saga and then moved quickly for Trossard and Kiwior.

They’ve been linked with countless players and going into the final days, are clearly going for Caicedo as well.

It’s one of those which could right to the deadline. Arsenal won’t be paying over the odds. But they do want the player, and could well go for it if they really do feel he’s the one.