Arsenal transfer news: David Ornstein says Gunners like Moises Caicedo











Arsenal are in the market to sign a new midfielder, and David Ornstein has claimed that the Gunners like Moises Caicedo. However, he believes a transfer this month is unlikely.

The Gunners suffered a blow after it was confirmed that Mohamed Elneny has suffered an injury. That leaves Mikel Arteta with just three natural central midfielders at his disposal – Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

That’s not enough cover at all considering that the Gunners are still in three competitions, and Brighton’s Caicedo has reportedly emerged as a target now.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

David Ornstein says Arsenal like Moises Caicedo

Just a couple of days ago, Sam Dean of The Telegraph reported that Arsenal are considering a move to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton and Hove Albion this month.

The Ecuador international is a wanted man, with a number of top clubs in the Premier League interested in his services. Chelsea have even had a bid rejected for him, and The Daily Mail reported that they will go back in with an improved offer.

Brighton are reportedly demanding a fee in excess of £75 million to let go of Caicedo. Ornstein believes Arsenal like the Brighton man and do have the money to get a deal of that size done. However, he feels it’s extremely unlikely that this will happen before the window shuts on Tuesday.

Speaking about The Telegraph’s article, Ornstein said on Sky Sports News: “Sam Dean’s story in The Telegraph tonight is saying they’re ‘considering’ it and ‘if’ they decide to go forward with it.

“So clearly, Caicedo is a player who Arsenal like. The same with Chelsea, they had a £55 million bid rejected, a formal offer last week. There has been reported interest from Liverpool but Brighton have been steadfast in their view that he’s not going anywhere, and it would take a hell of a lot more than Chelsea’s £55 million bid to even tempt them to consider selling him.

“If £75 million is the area Arsenal are looking to go, that’s higher than their rivals. They have got money clearly, given that they went even higher for Mykhaylo Mudryk. But, I would hazard a guess he’s most likely to stay at Brighton in this particular window because I just don’t see clubs going to the level of expenditure it’s going to take for Brighton to part with him.

“I think it would be unlikely at this stage that Arsenal will manage to pull it off, although they want to invest or recruit in midfield, whether it be a permanent or loan deal.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

TBR View:

Caicedo has emerged as one of the most sought-out midfielders in the Premier League.

The 21-year-old, who starred for Ecuador at the World Cup in Qatar, has been excellent for Brighton since the start of the season, and his performances have made him a wanted man among Premier League’s top clubs.

Chelsea are clearly serious about their interest, having tabled a bid for him already. Arsenal, on the other hand, haven’t made any offer yet, but it won’t be a surprise at all to see them try their luck in the next few days.

However, we agree with Ornstein, it’s very unlikely that Arsenal will spend crazy money at this stage of the window.

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Show all