Pedro Porro to Tottenham: Spurs worried about Chelsea hijacking transfer











The Daily Mail reports that there are fears at Tottenham Hotspur that their bid to sign Pedro Porro could be hijacked by Chelsea at the last minute.

Antonio Conte is seemingly closing in on his top target for the right-wing back spot as Spurs are aiming to tie up a deal for the Sporting Lisbon star today.

Fabrizio Romano reported yesterday that the north London club were set for a ’crucial meeting’ with Sporting over signing the Spaniard.

The Porro to Tottenham saga has been rumbling on throughout the window, with the Portuguese outfit previously adamant that his £40 million release clause will have to be paid in full.

There have been suggestions that Sporting are now softening their stance. But Spurs are trying to complete a deal as quickly as possible due to fears over Chelsea hijacking their move.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tottenham worried Porro bid could be hijacked

The Daily Mail reports that Tottenham are aiming to complete a deal for Porro today due to fears that Chelsea will sign him from under their noses.

Spurs’ £32.5 million bid was rejected by Sporting earlier in the window but they are set to resume talks on Wednesday morning.

The north Londoners are hoping to strike a deal that will involve a revised payment structure, as well as bonuses and a possible player in exchange.

But the 23-year-old is also attracting interest from Chelsea and Graham Potter’s men could make their move if Spurs fail to wrap up a deal.

Porro’s agent is, however, fully focused on securing a move to north London first but it will come down to whether Spurs can match Sporting’s demands.

Photo by Joao Rico/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Spurs’ struggles at right wing-back have been evident this season and Porro has been described as the ‘perfect’ fit for Conte’s system.

Tottenham fans will be hoping Fabio Paratici can strike a deal for the Spaniard today, especially with their London rivals monitoring the situation.

Chelsea have already taken Mykhaylo Mudryk from under Arsenal’s noses and Tottenham will have to ensure the same thing doesn’t happen to them.

Show all