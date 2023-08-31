Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ryan Gravenberch this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has some good news for Reds fans.

Jurgen Klopp has been desperate to sign a new midfielder for a while now. Wataru Endo came in not too long ago, but Liverpool need at least one more player in that position.

Gravenberch is an option, and Romano shared the latest on Kick last night.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Ryan Gravenberch wants to join Liverpool

Liverpool have had an eye on Ryan Gravenberch for a few months now.

The Bayern Munich midfielder is a hugely talented player, but he just hasn’t been given enough opportunities in Germany since his move there.

As a result, the Dutchman wants to leave the club, and reports revealed yesterday that Liverpool have opened talks with Bayern to sign him.

Now, Romano has claimed that he can confirm Gravenberch wants to join Liverpool. The player is said to be really attracted by the possibility of moving to Anfield before Friday’s deadline.

Romano said: “Ryan Gravenberch – I think this is going to be a crucial story in the next 24 hours because today (Wednesday) Liverpool called Bayern.

“Let me clarify, Liverpool spent a big part of the summer calling Bayern for Gravernerch – calling the agents of the player to be informed on Gravenberch, it’s better to say like this. Liverpool and Man United, both clubs had conversations with the agents.

“But in June-July, Liverpool had important discussions with the player’s side, and the player was always keen on the move. I can confirm that Gravenberch wants to go to Liverpool. This is very clear. Gravenberch is really attracted by this possibility.”

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

TBR View:

This is great news for Liverpool.

There are less than two days left in the transfer window, and after seeing both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia reject them, there’s always a worry about players’ preferences.

Now, if Romano is to be believed, Gravenberch wants to join Liverpool, and all that’s left to do now is for the Reds and Bayern Munich to find an agreement.

We expect that to happen by tomorrow’s deadline.