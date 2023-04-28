Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham keen on 'one of the best players in the league'











Fabrizio Romano has provided an update involving Tottenham Hotspur and James Maddison.

The transfer insider, speaking on his YouTube channel, says Spurs insiders think he could be an “important” signing.

Tottenham have been linked with Leicester City and England star Maddison for a fairly long time.

With the summer transfer window edging ever closer, the likelihood of the player leaving the Foxes is higher than ever.

Leicester are still very much in relegation danger and, even if they stay up, Maddison’s contract only runs until 2024.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will likely bolster their ranks in wake of an underwhelming and chaotic season.

Spurs have lacked creativity at No. 10 for a while now. Indeed, Harry Kane often drops deeper to cover that role.

With all this in mind, Maddison to Tottenham would be a logical and much-needed signing.

‘An important player’

Romano said: “The feeling around James Maddison is that something will happen in the summer.

“Many important clubs are following the situation. Tottenham remain interested in Maddison.

“It’s true that they still don’t have a new coach, they still don’t have a new director.

“These are two crucial points to decide on the future signing, so this is why at the moment nothing is advanced.

“But people at Tottenham are still following Maddison and considering him an important player who could become a summer target.”

Spurs are likely to face some serious competition from other Premier League sides if Maddison does become available.

Nonetheless, they’d be getting themselves one of the best players in the English top flight if they succeed.

Brendan Rodgers recently said: “He’s one of the best players in the league and he has grown as a leader.”

According to The Telegraph, Leicester are expected to demand around £50million for the Englishman.