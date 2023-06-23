Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are preparing a bid to sign ‘outrageous’ player

Tottenham Hotspur have been heavily linked with a move to sign James Maddison this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

Spurs are on the verge of completing the signing of Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli soon. Everything has been agreed between the two clubs, and Romano has even delivered his ‘here we go‘ verdict.

After Vicario, Tottenham‘s focus is on two new central defenders and of course, Maddison. Romano claims a bid is being prepared for the Leicester City star.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Tottenham are preparing a bid to sign James Maddison

James Maddison is one of the most talented attacking midfielders in the Premier League, and it is no surprise that Tottenham want to sign him.

Spurs haven’t had a top-quality number 10 in their side since Christian Eriksen left the club. Antonio Conte didn’t need one in his system, but Ange Postecoglou definitely does.

Tottenham have been linked with plenty of names over the last few weeks, but none more than Maddison.

Romano has now claimed that an official approach is being prepared to try and get a deal done for the Leicester City man in the coming days.

He tweeted: “Not just new centre back as priority. Tottenham are still working hard on James Maddison deal as they plan to insist in the next days despite Newcastle being in the mix.

“Spurs preparing an approach to Leicester as Ange Postecoglou has approved Maddison as key target.”

TBR View:

Maddison would be a fantastic player for Tottenham.

The Englishman has all the qualities to be a top attacking midfielder. He can score goals, provide assists, his ability with set-pieces is ‘outrageous‘, and most importantly, he knows the Premier League very well.

Tottenham have been crying out for a midfielder who can contribute offensively, and there aren’t many in England better than Maddison in that respect.

It will be interesting to see if Spurs can beat Newcastle to his signature this summer.