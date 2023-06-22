James Maddison keeps asking questions about signing for Newcastle United.

That is according to Liam Kennedy who was speaking on NUFC Matters about the ‘outrageous’ midfielder.

Kennedy says that he knows for a fact that Maddison has been tentatively asking about Newcastle on a consistent basis, claiming that he’s been trying to find out what life on Tyneside would be like.

Importantly, Kennedy noted that this doesn’t necessarily mean that Maddison is joining Spurs, claiming that it could well just be a case of the player asking questions just in case.

Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Maddison asking about Newcastle

Kennedy spoke about the midfielder.

“My trusted colleague, Jordan Cronin, got some solid information, I know where he got that information from and I know it to be true, the player has been tentatively asking around the club people he knows about what would it be like if he lived there, tentatively asking about the prospect of moving to Newcastle United. It could be nothing, it could be a lad asking questions just in case, it could be someone who is considering Newcastle as a priority choice, we just don’t know that,” Kennedy said.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

No coincidence

Kennedy says that Maddison asking questions about Newcastle could mean absolutely nothing, but that is really hard to believe.

Think about it, we’ve all known that Newcastle have wanted to sign Maddison for over a year now, and he won’t just be asking about Newcastle so he can have a day out in the north east.

To us, it sounds as though Maddison genuinely wants to sign for the Magpies and he’s trying to figure out whether or not life at St James’ Park would suit him on a personal level.