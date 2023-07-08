Fabrizio Romano says ‘superstar’ player was never even close to joining Arsenal

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Arda Guler was never even close to joining Arsenal despite multiple reports suggesting otherwise.

The talented young Turk completed his move to Real Madrid this week. He has been the talk of the town since, and everyone’s excited to see how he fares there.

Arsenal were reportedly in the race to sign him, but Romano claimed on the Here We Go podcast that Guler only ever wanted Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano says Arda Guler was never close to joining Arsenal

If there’s a really talented young player on the market, Arsenal are usually linked with him at one point or another.

That was exactly the case with Arda Guler on multiple occasions over the last few months.

Turkish Football claimed over a month ago that Arsenal, along with Newcastle United, were leading the race to sign the young Turk after holding talks with his family who represent him.

AS then claimed this month that Arsenal were among the clubs who were willing to trigger his release clause.

Guler, however, ended up signing for Real Madrid in the end, and while speaking about the move, Romano revealed that Arsenal, Tottenham or any other club never really got close to signing him.

He said: “I can tell you one thing, it was never close – we had many reports about this boy – but he was never close to joining Arsenal, Tottenham or any English club.

“From what I heard, the boy never wanted to go to the Premier League at this stage of his career, he thinks the Spanish league is best for him, so he really wanted to go to Spain.”

TBR View:

Arda Guler is a fine talent.

The teenager, viewed as a player who has the potential to become a ‘superstar’ in the coming years by a Manchester City scout (Fanatik), has all the qualities to succeed at the top level.

A move to Spain where the physicality isn’t as high as the Premier League is the right option for young Guler, and who better to join in La Liga than one of the most successful clubs in history – Real Madrid!

It will be interesting to see how Guler will fare next season. If he has a few difficult years, perhaps Arsenal could get him eventually – just like Martin Odegaard.