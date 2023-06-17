Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Manchester City star Ilkay Gundogan this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

It is no secret at this point that Mikel Arteta’s priority is new additions in central midfield. Declan Rice is clearly the top target, while Kai Havertz and Romeo Lavia have also been linked with a move to the Emirates.

Gundogan is the other name who is reportedly a big target for Arsenal, but the Gunners face stiff competition from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Romano claimed on GiveMeSport.

Photo by Lexy Ilsley – Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Saudi clubs are ‘trying crazy things’ to sign Arsenal target Ilkay Gundogan

Ilkay Gundogan is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The German has been absolutely outstanding for Manchester City over the years. He was sensational last season as well, playing a huge part in helping Pep Guardiola’s side win the treble.

Gundogan’s contract will expire at the end of this month and Manchester City, to everyone’s surprise, named him as one of their players who will be released.

That is good news for Arsenal, who have apparently offered him a contract to join them on a free transfer. However, wealthy clubs in Saudi Arabia could blow them out of the water with ‘crazy’ offers.

Romano said: “They (Arsenal) are interested in Gundogan, for sure. They had some conversations, but Gundogan’s situation is complicated.

“Manchester City offered a new deal for one more season, with an option for a further year. Barcelona have offered a three-year deal to Gundogan and Saudi clubs are trying crazy things to convince the player.

“So, it’s a very open race and not easy at all.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

TBR View:

Ilkay Gundogan would be an amazing signing for most clubs in the world.

The ‘phenomenal‘ German is an outstanding player. He can play anywhere in midfield, is a real leader, can score and create goals and has a winner’s mentality having won so many trophies over the years.

It is no surprise Arsenal are looking to sign him this summer, but he’s 32 already and his next contract will probably be the last big one of his professional career.

If Saudi clubs make him a financial offer that he simply can’t refuse, you can’t blame Gundogan for accepting that this summer.