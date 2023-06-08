Sky journalist shares what Pep Guardiola has said to Gundogan after claims Arsenal want him











Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City this summer, and Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has shared the latest.

Mikel Arteta struck a deal with his old club to sign Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last year. That proved to be a genius move and it instantly turned the Gunners into title challengers.

Now, the Arsenal boss wants to sign another top Manchester City player – Gundogan. Sheth had his say on Sky Sports.

It is no secret that Arsenal’s priority this summer is to strengthen their midfield.

The Gunners have been heavily linked with a move to sign Declan Rice this summer, while Moises Caicedo is also a player they are interested in.

Gundogan is the most experienced of them all, and ESPN claimed yesterday that Arsenal have offered him a contract and are hoping he’ll join them on a free transfer this summer.

Sheth has now revealed that Guardiola has personally asked Gundogan to stay at Manchester City.

He said: “There’s also interest (from Arsenal) in the Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan.

“Pep Guardiola has told him: ‘You know what I want, I want you to stay!’ But it’s going to come down to Gundogan, he holds the cards here, he’s out of contract this summer.”

It is extremely unlikely that Gundogan will leave Manchester City for Arsenal this summer, isn’t it?

When the Gunners signed Jesus and Zinchenko, it was because the two players weren’t first-choice starters at the Etihad. They were at the stage of their career where they wanted to play every game, and that wasn’t possible at City.

Gundogan, however, is one of the first names on the team sheet. He is Manchester City’s captain as well, and you wonder why he would leave them for any other club in England now.

However, Arteta has a relationship with Gundogan having worked with him in the past. That could be a key factor if this move goes through, but as things stand, it looks like Guardiola will be able to convince him to stay.

