Fabrizio Romano says record-breaking Arsenal player almost left for free this summer

Arsenal have all but secured the future of Ethan Nwaneri, but if Fabrizio Romano is to be believed, the Gunners were on the verge of losing him in the summer.

Mikel Arteta and Edu deserve immense praise for the work they have been doing with player contracts over the last year or so. They’ve tied down a number of their key stars to long-term deals, and they’ve managed to keep hold of their young talents as well. After Myles Lewis-Skelly, Nwaneri is now set to be the next one to pen a long-term deal.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal almost lost Ethan Nwaneri in the summer

Ethan Nwaneri is one of Arsenal and England’s finest young talents.

In September last year, the teenager broke the record and became the youngest player in history to make an appearance in the Premier League.

He is an extraordinary talent, and it was no surprise at all to see a number of other top clubs express their interest in signing him in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano has revealed that three big sides tried to land Nwaneri and even got close to signing him. If any of those deals had gone through, the Gunners would’ve got nothing but a little bit of compensation.

Thankfully, Arsenal convinced him to pen a scholarship deal and Romano says he will soon sign his first professional contract at the club.

The journalist wrote in his Daily Briefing: “Arsenal came close to losing Ethan Nwaneri.

“Ethan Nwaneri is continuing to perform at a fantastic level in Arsenal’s academy, having become the Premier League’s youngest player of all time last season, and having been involved in an intriguing transfer saga over the summer.

“It was not easy for Arsenal, because three top clubs were trying to tempt Nwaneri to leave the club with important contract proposals. They were close to losing Nwaneri almost for free, with just compensation for the teenager, but in the end, they were able to extend his contract and to prepare a contract for the future.

“This means Nwaneri’s first professional contract as an Arsenal player is already on the table.”

Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri – Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The Gunners’ future looks bright

Arsenal already have one of the youngest squads in the country right now, but that hasn’t stopped them from competing with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

What makes the future even more exciting is the players in the academy. Nwaneri is a massive talent, as is young Myles Lewis-Skelly, who was named today as Arsenal’s best youngster.

The likes of Reuell Walters, Charles Sagoe Jr, Lino Sousa and Amario Cozier-Duberry are making massive strides at Hale End as well.

The future at Arsenal looks really, really bright, and Gunners fans should be excited.