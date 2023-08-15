Report: Liverpool could now move for ‘outstanding’ midfielder who wants to join Manchester United

Liverpool’s search for new midfielders isn’t exactly going to plan.

The Reds have just missed out on Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo to Chelsea, and now it’s back to square one for the Merseyside club.

Luckily, Liverpool have been working all summer long on midfield additions, so they do have a shortlist already written up that they can now revisit.

The likes of Kalvin Phillips and Joao Palhinha are once again being considered according to The Mail, while another player who has come back into the fray is Sofyan Amrabat.

Liverpool had previously decided against moving for Amrabat, but now, as their options dwindle, he’s again seen as a potential solution.

Amrabat could be a brilliant option for Liverpool in that midfield it has to be said.

If you watched the game against Chelsea at the weekend, you could see from a mile off that the one thing Liverpool lacked in the middle of the park was control – and Amrabat would give them exactly what they need.

Indeed, the Moroccan is one of the calmest players on the ball that we’ve seen lately, and he’s also not scare to put his foot in and make a tackle.

It’s no surprise to hear that Amrabat has been described as ‘outstanding’ in the past.

As ever though, this won’t be a straightforward deal for Liverpool to push through.

Other Premier League clubs have been credited with an interest in Amrabat recently – including Arsenal, while according to Sky Sports, the player himself wants to join Manchester United.

Of course, we’ve been here before with Liverpool and United going head to head over a transfer target with Cody Gakpo, and ultimately, the Dutchman ended up at Anfield rather than Old Trafford.

Whether Amrabat ends up at Liverpool or United remains to be seen, but it certainly looks as though he could be playing Premier League football very soon.