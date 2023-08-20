Newcastle United now want to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba but a deal won’t be easy this summer.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, via Give Me Sport, who shares more details about Newcastle’s desired transfer business.

Eddie Howe’s side were brought back down to earth yesterday by treble-winners Manchester City.

After demolishing Aston Villa last weekend, they faced a much tougher task at the Etihad.

In the end, Julian Alvarez’s fantastic first-half strike was the only difference between the two sides.

However, it’s hard to argue that Newcastle deserved anything out of the match.

Newcastle have already spent a fair amount of money this summer on new signings.

Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento have all been decent outlays with Lewis Hall about to join them, although initially on loan.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle want more reinforcements and Edmond Tapsoba could be that man.

Howe admitted he wanted one more signing, but the teenager from Chelsea appears to be that man.

Newcastle want Tapsoba

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Romano said: “I think it’s almost impossible to make it happen because of the Financial Fair Play situation.

“Edmond Tapsoba and Antonio Silva are two centre-backs that they love.

“But at the moment they are way too expensive for Newcastle because, with the Financial Fair Play situation, it’s complicated.

“So, they would need to sell a player of the same value, and it means someone around €55-€60m [£47m-£51.3m], so it’s more than complicated.”

Tapsoba has been of interest to Tottenham for much of the season but they have instead brought in Micky Van de Ven.

Arsenal have also turned their attention to Tapsoba after losing Jurrien Timber to a serious injury.

Valued at around £45m, the ‘super-quick’ centre-back would be ideal competition for Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Many Newcastle fans would have been worried when Schar went down holding his shoulder in the opening seconds yesterday.

Jamaal Lascelles is not a Champions League-level backup defender if anything happens to either player.

It makes sense why Newcastle want Tapsoba but the finances might prevent them from moving in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

Although a big sale doesn’t look on the cards, it could allow them to bring in the final player they need for the upcoming season.