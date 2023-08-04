Tottenham could now walk away from talks to sign ‘exceptional’ defender

Tottenham are ready to walk away from their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmund Tapsoba.

Taposba has been a player mentioned all summer with regards to a move to Spurs. The impressive defender has shone in the Bundesliga and is seen as a defender with pace who can adapt to the Premier League.

However, Leverkusen have been resolute in their attempts to keep Tapsoba so far. That has forced Tottenham to pursue a deal for Micky van de Ven.

And according to The Evening Standard, Tottenham could now be ready to walk away from their bid for Tapsoba.

The ES claims that Spurs have been ‘locked’ in talks with Leverkusen over a deal for Tapsoba but are now ready to cool their interest.

It comes as Spurs feel a move for Van de Ven is getting closer, while Leverkusen’s refusal to budge in negotiations has also forced the club’s hands a bit.

Tottenham had been tipped to continue their pursuit of the ‘exceptional‘ Tapsoba, despite the potential capture of Van de Van.

However, it now seems that it will be one or the other for Spurs, withn the one looking more likely to be Van de Ven than Tapsoba at this stage.

Decision time for Tottenham

If Leverkusen aren’t going to sell, then there has to be a point where Spurs do indeed walk away.

It looks like they might be reaching that point.

Tottenham fans won’t mind this as long as the Van de Ven deal gets done. But if they walk away from Tapsoba and stutter in the deal for the Dutchman, then it won’t be a good look at all.