Arsenal have made some superb signings this summer, but they might not be done just yet.

The Gunners are expected to be without Jurrien Timber for a lengthy period of time due to his injury in their Premier League opener.

Timber sustained an injury to his right knee in Arsenal’s victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

In addition, speculation has emerged claiming Gunners defender Gabriel Magalhaes is now a target for the Saudi Pro League.

In wake of the Timber injury news and the Gabriel speculation, Arsenal may well delve into the market for another defender.

According to The Express, Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba is “likely to feature towards the top of any revised Arsenal defensive shortlist.”

‘Powerful and super-quick’

Tapsoba would be a good shout for the Gunners if they opt to look for defensive reinforcements in the coming weeks.

He is just 24 years old, so he’s yet to enter his prime as a defender, but he’s also got considerable experience at the highest level.

Tapsoba has clocked up 138 competitive appearances for Leverkusen, as well as 36 caps for Burkina Faso.

Last year, the Bundesliga website sung his praises, calling him a “powerful and super-quick defender” with “frightening heading abilities”.

They also compared Tapsoba to Bayern Munich legend Jerome Boateng and lauded his “incredible composure, speed, strength and exceptional passing ability”.

The reported Arsenal target has also earned comparisons to Josko Gvardiol, another world-class defender.

Photo by Joris Verwijst/BSR Agency/Getty Images

In terms of price tag, this could be a potential stumbling block. There have been reports claiming Leverkusen want around £50million for Tapsoba.

His contract runs until 2026, so his club has a lot of leverage in any negotiations.

We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks. If Gabriel does go, Arsenal will need a solid replacement quickly. And Tapsoba certainly fits the bill.