Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool see 18-year-old Anfield prodigy as ‘important’

Liverpool see Stefan Bajcetic as a “very talented prospect” and an important player for the present and future.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who was writing on CaughtOffside about the Reds player’s future.

Bajcetic has impressed at Liverpool after breaking into the team and enjoying an extended run at the start of the year.

However, the 18-year-old hasn’t had much game time this season, although that’s partly due to some fitness issues he’s been having.

This season, he has registered two appearances, in the Europa League and the Carabao Cup. He’s yet to feature in the Premier League this term.

Amid a lack of regular game time, it remains to be seen what Liverpool have in store for Bajcetic in the January transfer window.

‘We will see what happens later this year’

Romano acknowledges that “it’s not looking easy” for the Spaniard to break into the Reds first team amid strong competition.

However, the transfer insider says Liverpool haven’t made a decision yet with regards to a possible loan switch in winter.

“There’s also been some speculation about a possible loan move for youngster Stefan Bajcetic,” said Romano.

“He hasn’t played as much this season, partly due to injury problems, but he’s still considered an important player for present and future of the club, with Liverpool feeling they have a very talented prospect on their hands.

“It’s not looking easy for him to break back into the side with so many signings of course.

“But at the moment Liverpool have not made any decision on Bajcetic, so we will see what happens later this year.”

Our view

Bajcetic is an “unbelievable” talent who looks set for a big career in the game.

He’d likely have played more this season but for the calf issue he’s been having of late.

Let’s hope Bajcetic gets back to full fitness soon and can impress Jurgen Klopp enough to stake a claim for regular appearances in red.