Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has ruled Stefan Bajcetic out of Saturday’s Premier League trip to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Anfield boss, speaking to the Reds media team, says the 18-year-old has had a “little setback” ahead of the Spurs clash.

Bajcetic has already clocked up 21 competitive appearances for Liverpool, including a cameo in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup win over Leicester.

The Spain youth international has impressed after breaking into the Liverpool team and enjoying an extended run at the start of the year.

Sadly, Bajcetic suffered an injury last season that halted his momentum, ruling him out until the summer.

The youngster did return to action since then, featuring against Leicester in midweek and away at LASK in the Europa League.

However, Klopp has now confirmed that Bajcetic is being treated for a calf issue amid his return from the previous long-term injury.

‘It’s disappointing’

“Stefan had a little, little setback,” he told the Liverpool website.

“The problem with Stefan is I can imagine everyone wants to see him play more – I want – but we have to be really careful.

“And now it’s a little, little, little tiny calf issue. That’s how it is when you are six months out.

“And we try everything to get him up to speed without pushing him.

“We make a very specific plan for him but in the end it’s disappointing for him, of course, but for us as well that he got another one.

“So we have to take him out a little bit. He can work on pretty much everything else but not playing. That’s it, I would say.”

Our view

While it’s a shame that Bajcetic looks set to miss the Tottenham game, it’s good that Liverpool are being so cautious with him.

He’s an “unbelievable” talent who looks set for a big career in the game and, as such, it’s important that they keep him on the right track fitness-wise.