Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool really like 23-year-old midfielder but he’s ‘very expensive’

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer, but Fabrizio Romano has some bad news.

The Reds have had some serious issues over the last week. They’ve lost two of their key targets – Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia – to Chelsea, and they’re now desperate to sign someone else in that position.

Doucoure’s name has come up recently, and Romano has shared the latest on The Daily Briefing.

(Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool like Cheick Doucoure but he’ll be ‘very expensive’

Crystal Palace signed Cheick Doucoure for £21 million last summer (Sky Sports), and his valuation has shot up amid claims Liverpool are interested in him.

The 23-year-old Mali international is a hugely talented player. He has all the qualities to become a real star at a top club, and Jurgen Klopp seems to have noticed that.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move to sign Doucoure, but Crystal Palace, who only signed him last year, have absolutely no interest in letting him go.

If they do agree to sell him, though, it will be for a very big fee, claims Romano.

He said: “Cheick Doucoure is another midfielder who is highly rated by Liverpool and I’m aware of reports that this has been advancing, but he’s also very expensive and Crystal Palace want to keep him.”

TBR View:

Liverpool are in a very difficult position right now.

Selling clubs know for a fact that the Reds have £110 million available to spend on a new midfielder after Klopp’s side agreed to pay that fee to Brighton for Caicedo last week.

If Liverpool try to sign Doucoure in the coming days, we’re sure Palace will demand a big fee knowing very well that the Reds can afford it.

It’s an interesting time to be a Liverpool fan right now, and what the club does in the next two weeks could define their season.