Liverpool have ‘genuine’ interest in £70million midfielder who is their ‘number one target’ – journalist

Liverpool are linked with multiple defensive midfielders this summer and Ed Aarons has shared that they are yet to make an offer for one heavily linked.

After Liverpool lost out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, they had to look back at other targets to fill the defensive midfield role at the club.

Reports have suggested that Cheick Doucoure is a target for Liverpool. Apparently he is their ‘number one’ target in defensive midfield and the club believe they can get him for less than £58million despite Crystal Palace valuing him at £70million.

Now, there is an update on the possible transfer. Journalist for The Guardian Ed Aarons reported: “Re Cheick Doucouré: understand that Liverpool interest in the Mali midfielder is genuine but Palace have yet to receive an official offer.”

Liverpool yet to make an offer for Doucoure

The 23 year-old defensive midfielder has been a rock for Crystal Palace and he would definitely be a top solution to Liverpool’s problems.

With him having four years left on his deal at Palace, you can see why the player, who is key for the Eagles, has such a high valuation.

Doucoure has been happy with Palace, but it is always hard to keep a player when a big club like Liverpool come along.

Liverpool need a defensive midfielder sooner rather than later. They lacked that quality against Chelsea but hopefully they can improve when they add more quality.

They need to act quickly so that they do not fall behind to teams like Manchester City early on in the new Premier League season.

Whether Doucoure is the right man is not known right now, but they definitely have identified a good target to replace Fabinho.