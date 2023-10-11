Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool eyeing £40m star who’s ‘one of the hottest talents in Europe’

Liverpool are reportedly looking around for potential new defensive additions in the January transfer window.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Reds have had “one of the hottest talents in Europe” on their wishlist for some time.

The player in question is Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio, who has been making waves for club and country.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

As well as Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United are now apparently in pursuit of the 22-year-old.

“I can confirm that Goncalo Inacio is another name on (Man United’s) list of centre-back targets,” Romano said on CaughtOffside.

“Inacio has also been on the list at Liverpool and Newcastle in recent years, while Sporting also extended his contract during the summer.

“He’s a very talented player, so let’s see how his situation evolves in the months ahead.”

MORE LIVERPOOL STORIES

Our view

Inacio is ‘one of the hottest talents in Europe’, according to a Daily Mail scouting report.

He has already made 132 competitive appearances for Sporting, as well as winning three Portugal caps and scoring twice for them.

Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s defence is not the strongest, and there has been some criticism over their long-term prospects.

For instance, Graeme Souness doubts whether Liverpool duo Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate can push the Reds to the next level.

Souness also thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can’t trust Joel Matip to be consistently fit in pursuit of the Premier League and ultimately the Champions League.

Inacio, who reportedly has a £40million release clause, would no doubt be an exciting acquisition for Liverpool, but they are up against some tough opposition.

Let’s see what happens in next year. It may be a tough signing to pull off mid-season, but in that case, let’s look again in the summer.