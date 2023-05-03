Report: Newcastle speak to agent of 'one of the hottest talents in Europe'











Newcastle United have enjoyed an outstanding season and this summer could well bring more exciting signings.

The Magpies are in a great position to seal a Premier League top-four place and qualify for the Champions League.

Newcastle already have huge pulling power as a club in wake of their long-awaited takeover in 2021.

Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images

However, qualifying for Europe’s premier competition would take them to the next level as a club to join.

With that in mind, there will no doubt be plenty of speculation linking Newcastle with some top talents.

O Jogo – via Sport Witness – has claimed that the Magpies are moving for Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio.

The Portuguese outlet says Newcastle have got in touch with agent Miguel Pinho over the past few days.

The Magpies have been ‘evaluating’ the possibility of the signing, added the report.

Newcastle aren’t thought to have made contact with Sporting yet, however.

They will do this after doing more due diligence on the player and a potential move.

Inacio has a €45m (£40m) release clause and Sporting president Frederico Varandas won’t settle for less, said O Jogo.

Indeed, the Portuguese giants are reportedly trying to give the player a new contract with a higher release clause.

As well as Newcastle, Manchester United have apparently made contact over the 21-year-old defender.

Liverpool are also said to be in the race for Inacio, as per Goal.com.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Our view

Inacio is ‘one of the hottest talents in Europe’, according to a Daily Mail scouting report.

He would no doubt be an exciting acquisition for Newcastle, but they are up against some tough opposition.

Liverpool are apparently looking at Inacio as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk.

Meanwhile, Man United are also closing in on a Champions League place and obviously they’re an illustrious name too.

While Newcastle boast huge financial muscle, they probably won’t diverge from the transfer strategy that has served them so well so far.

The Magpies have been building slowly and steadily, bringing in the right players, and not splashing the cash for the sake of it.

It could be an exciting transfer battle and it’ll be interesting to see how this one unfolds over the coming months.