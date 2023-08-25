Fabrizio Romano says Leeds are now about to sign ‘energetic’ midfield star

The Nadiem Amiri transfer saga involving Leeds United is finally about to come to an end, and Fabrizio Romano has some good news for Whites fans.

Daniel Farke is desperate to bolster his midfield after losing Tyler Adams, Marc Roca and Brenden Aaronson. They’ve been linked with plenty of names recently, and Bayer Leverkusen star Amiri is one of them.

Here’s what Romano said about him and Leeds on X.

Fabrizio Romano says Nadiem Amiri to Leeds United is close

The Nadiem Amiri saga for Leeds United fans has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride, hasn’t it?

Romano broke the news that the Whites have made an offer to sign the German a few days ago, and that raised the excitement levels among fans.

Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, however, dampened the mood yesterday by claiming that Amiri had rejected Leeds.

Things, however, took another turn yesterday, and the deal was on again.

Now, Romano has backed that claim and suggested that it’s about to happen.

“Amiri and Leeds United, exclusive story close to being confirmed,” he tweeted early this morning.

TBR View:

Amiri would be a really exciting signing for Leeds United.

The 26-year-old has played under top managers like Peter Bosz, Xabi Alonso and Julian Nagelsmann in his career, and he’s a quality player.

He is extremely ‘energetic‘, has an excellent range of passing and will definitely add a lot of quality to this Leeds side in the Championship this season.

However, the deal is not done just yet, and after what has already happened this week, you can never be too sure.