Fabrizio Romano says ‘excellent’ Arsenal player is now being sold alongside Pepe

Although the English transfer window is closed, Arsenal are still able to do business with overseas clubs whose windows remain open.

The Gunners are now set to offload Nicolas Pepe, according to multiple reports. However, he’s not the only Arsenal player expected to leave soon.

Arsenal talent Marcelo Flores has been linked with a move away in recent days. Now, according to Fabrizio Romano, the 19-year-old is set to leave.

“Marcelo Flores leaves Arsenal as he’s set to join Tigres on permanent deal, here we go – agreement completed,” Romano wrote on X.

“Flores, set to travel for medical tests then he will sign four year contract.”

Flores joined Arsenal’s academy ranks in 2019, and represented Mexico for the first time at youth level in the same year.

In March last year, Goal.com named him in their NXGN 2022 list of the 50 best youngsters in world football, at number 49.

“His playmaking ability and acrobatic celebrations are likely to make him a fan favourite once he inevitably breaks through at the Emirates Stadium,” wrote the outlet.

The ‘excellent’ 19-year-old Arsenal talent spent last season on loan at Real Oviedo in Spain, and won three caps for El Tri.

He received rave reviews during his time in Spain last season and there was even a suggestion Arsenal might recall him.

Flores never made a senior appearance for the Gunners but he did feature on the bench against Crystal Palace in 2022.

Though his Arsenal adventure seems to be coming to end, Flores looks like a top talent who’ll go on to achieve great things.