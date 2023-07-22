Fabrizio Romano says ‘electric’ Everton target is now joining another club

Everton were very keen to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United this summer, but it looks like the Toffees have missed out on his signature.

Sean Dyche has a really difficult job on his hands. He worked his magic last season and got them out of trouble, but the Merseysiders still have the same problems as they did last term.

Elanga would’ve been a decent signing for Everton, but Romano has revealed on The Daily Briefing that he’s off to Nottingham Forest now.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Everton target Anthony Elanga is joining Nottingham Forest

Anthony Elanga has been linked with a move to Everton for months.

The Toffees tried really hard to get him in January this year, but a move failed to materialise. Dyche decided to go after him again last week, and his chances looked much better this time.

Just last week, Fabrizio Romano claimed on Twitter that Everton were the ‘favourites’ to sign Elanga from Manchester United in this window.

Now, it looks like Forest have overtaken the Toffees in the race and are about to beat them to his signature.

Romano wrote: “Anthony Elanga has accepted to join Forest on permanent transfer.

“Fee close to £15m. Here we go!”

Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Elanga is a very good signing for Forest.

The 21-year-old winger possesses ‘electric‘ pace, and under the right manager, if given enough opportunities, he could become a star in the coming years.

That, sadly for him, won’t happen at Manchester United, which is why he has decided to find himself another club.

Everton really wanted him, but Forest seem to have attracted him more, and he’s now set to join them very soon.

The Toffees, on the other hand, are set to complete the signing of Arnaut Danjuma instead.