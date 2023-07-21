Fabrizio Romano says ‘wonderful’ forward will have Everton medical on Saturday

Everton are seemingly edging closer and closer to the signing of Arnaut Danjuma.

The Toffees have been heavily linked with the Netherlands international, who they nearly signed in January.

Danjuma didn’t join Everton at the time, instead opting for a loan switch to Tottenham. However, that didn’t work out.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Now, it looks like the Toffees will give Danjuma a second chance as Sean Dyche looks to bolster his team’s ranks.

On Thursday morning, Romano declared “here we go” on the Villarreal ace heading to Goodison Park on loan.

At the time, he said an Everton medical would take place in the “next days”. Now, he has a more accurate timescale.

Romano tweeted on Thursday night that Danjuma’s medical tests would be on Saturday.

Our view

Danjuma is a top talent who has been hailed as ‘wonderful’ by Alan Shearer (BBC Sport).

In addition, Rafael van der Vaart deemed Danjuma ‘golden’ and likened him to the great Arjen Robben.

He has experience at the highest level, including the Premier League, and at 26, he’s heading into his prime.

He can play on either flank, through the middle as a number nine or a second striker or even as an attacking midfielder if required.

Admittedly, Danjuma snubbing Everton last time out means he’ll likely have to work harder to win the fanbase over.

Nonetheless, the Toffees certainly need to bolster their ranks after coming so close to relegation last time out.

Hopefully Danjuma will hit the ground running at Goodison, win the Blues supporters over, and fire his team up the table.