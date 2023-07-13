Everton have been heavily linked with a move to sign Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

The Toffees narrowly avoided relegation last season. They finished 17th, just two points above Leicester City who went down on the final day of the campaign.

Everton can’t afford to have another terrible season. Sean Dyche knows that and he’s keen to strengthen his side. Elanga has emerged as a serious target, and Romano has claimed on Twitter that the Merseysiders are the favourites for his signature.

Fabrizio Romano says Everton are the ‘favourites’ to sign Anthony Elanga from Manchester United

Everton have been linked with a move to sign Anthony Elanga for quite some time now.

The Toffees tried really hard to get him in the January transfer window, but a deal failed to materialise. Elanga stayed at Manchester United, but it is very likely he will be allowed to leave now.

The 21-year-old is an impressive talent. He’s absolutely rapid, a good dribbler and has the potential to play at a very high level if he gets enough opportunities.

At Old Trafford, he just won’t play as much as he’d like, which gives Everton a chance to lure him in with the offer of regular game time under Dyche.

Romano revealed that multiple clubs are keen to sign Elanga, but as things stand, Everton are the favourites.

He tweeted: “Negotiations are taking place between Everton and Manchester United to sign Anthony Elanga. Talks on.

“There are many clubs interested in him but Everton are now favourites.”

TBR View:

Elanga is a fine talent.

The Swede, still just 21 years old, has all the qualities to develop into a top player, but it’s just not going to happen for him at Manchester United.

At Everton, Elanga will get many more opportunities to show the world what he’s all about, and that may well convince him to make the move in the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see how Dyche will use Elanga if he can get him in before the start of the new season.