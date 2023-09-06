‘Incredible’: Brendan Rodgers shares what has better atmosphere – Celtic vs Rangers or Merseyside derby

Brendan Rodgers can’t wait for the Champions League nights at Celtic Park and says that the atmosphere created by the Celtic fans outstrips that of some of England’s biggest clubs.

The Irishman was the manager of Liverpool and has taken on the likes of Everton in the Merseyside Derby and bitter rivals Manchester United, but says none of these fixtures match up to the noise created by the Celtic Park crowd.

Rodgers said [TalkSport], “The atmosphere up here, it’s absolutely incredible. And I’ve been lucky enough to be involved and Liverpool/Man United games in both grounds and Liverpool/Everton games, and those are big games and intense but there’s nothing like this.

“There’s nothing like the Celtic/Rangers games for one and then the atmosphere that the teams create up here.

“I can only really speak for Celtic and the European games and particularly the Champions League, the home games are absolutely incredible.

“The noise once the flag starts to roll is just incredible. I can’t wait for that.”

Speaking with my Celtic hat on and as a supporter who has been involved in the crowd on some of these nights, Rodgers is not wrong.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Even on television, you can feel the passion of the support coming through the screen with the noise created by 60,000 fans unrivalled by no other fan base.

The Celtic supporters are famed for their support of their team. Especially when on their travels in Europe. But at Celtic Park, when Zadok the Priest rings out, the noise and enthusiasm the crowd creates can carry the team to massive results in the Champions League.

The likes of Juventus, AC Milan and Barcelona have crumbled under the lights at Celtic Park. Even with their tens of millions, Manchester City couldn’t beat Celtic in Rodgers’ first stint as the Hoops gaffer.

This season, Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid will get to experience the white-hot atmosphere at Paradise. They have better be prepared.

In other news, ‘I’ve got to say’: Ally McCoist admits 30-year-old Celtic player was brilliant vs Rangers