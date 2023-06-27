Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are now ‘very confident’ about signing ‘great’ player

Arsenal have been heavily linked with a move to sign Jurrien Timber from Ajax this summer, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

The Gunners have been very active in this window so far, but they’re yet to officially get a deal over the line. Kai Havertz looks like he’ll be the first one in, but he definitely won’t be the only one.

Arsenal are really keen to sign Timber, and Romano has claimed in a video on his YouTube channel that a deal is advancing well.

Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano says Arsenal are ‘very confident’ they’ll sign Jurrien Timber

Arsenal came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season, but injuries ruined their chances.

The Gunners lost both William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu to season-ending injuries on the same night, and that left them extremely short of options at the back.

Rob Holding came in and faced severe criticism for some of his performances. Jakub Kiwior was brought in later in the season and did a better job, but it was too late for Arsenal at that point.

Now, Mikel Arteta is not willing to let that happen again, which is why he’s keen to sign a new defender who can play as a centre-back as well as at right-back.

Jurrien Timber could be the one.

Romano said: “Jurrien Timber – second bid submitted on Monday morning from Arsenal. It’s around €45-48 million (£38.6-41.2m), add-ons included.

“Very positive feeling, at the moment it is not yet a done deal as I’m speaking, but Arsenal are very confident.

“They have an agreement with the player on a five-year contract. So everything is almost ready between Jurrien Timber and Arsenal, just waiting on agreement between clubs. They are advancing very well in conversations.”

Photo by OLAF KRAAK/ANP/AFP via Getty Images

TBR View:

Jurrien Timber would be an excellent signing for Arsenal.

The Dutchman, branded as a ‘very great talent‘ is essentially a right-sided Oleksandr Zinchenko who can also play as a centre-back. He’s not on the Ukrainian’s level just yet, but the potential is there for everyone to see.

Timber is good on the ball, can tuck into midfield after starting as a right-back and is more than capable of having a positive impact in attack. He’s still only 22 as well, which means he’ll only get better in the coming years.

Arsenal seem the likeliest destination for Timber right now, and a deal could well be done in the coming days.